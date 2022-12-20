Dec 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Dec 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Benoit Mathieu
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - Group IR Manager
* Christophe Marechal
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - CFO
* Graham K. Dixon
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - Chief Scientific Officer
* Jean-Manuel Fontaine
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - Chief Commercial & External Affairs Officer
* Leon Van Rompay
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* ClÃ©ment Bassat
Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group, Research Division - Financial Analyst
* Laura Roba
Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Analyst
* Thomas Vranken
KBC Securities NV, Research Division - Equity Analyst of Pharma & Biotech
=====================
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Donesta Partnership Conference Call. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA and Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt to Discuss Partnership for the Commercialisation of Donesta Presentation Transcript
Dec 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...