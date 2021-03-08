Mar 08, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Lloyd Wharton Walmsley - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome back to the next session of the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telco Conference. My name is Lloyd Walmsley. I'm the Internet analyst here at Deutsche Bank, and I'm excited to have Ernst Teunissen, CFO of Tripadvisor, back to the conference. We've recently put Tripadvisor into our catalyst call as a buy rating in January, very excited to see the business unfold with the new Tripadvisor Plus plan, which we'll talk about.



But for starters, Ernst, thanks a lot for being here.



Ernst J. Teunissen - Tripadvisor, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thanks for having me. A pleasure to be here.



Questions and Answers:

Great. Well, so I wanted to just start off the fireside chat with some questions. But I wanted to start off on my questions with kind of the travel macro. Talk about the state of the