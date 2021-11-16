Tripadvisor Inc at Phocuswright Conference Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 02:15PM GMT
Alice Jong -
So good to have you back here with us.
Stephen Kaufer -
Oh, always a pleasure.
Alice Jong -
Especially following the big announcement you made last week.
Stephen Kaufer -
I did catch a few people by surprise, I think.
Questions and Answers:Alice Jong -
Yes. Leaving the company next year, how did you arrive to this decision?
Stephen Kaufer -
I -- it had been on my mind, I guess, during the pandemic. Of course, I would never make any move when travel was so down. And I looked around and said, "This company, TripAdvisor has so much potential." We are in such a good place right now, as travel recovers, with our focus on subscriptions, with our focus on Experiences & Dining, with the return of travel in general.
And so there's -- it's been well said, there's never a perfect time. But founder transitions do happen. I don't think anyone can begrudge me 20 coming up on 22 years in the job. So company is in