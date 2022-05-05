Q1 2022 Tripadvisor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Angela White -



Thank you, Lovely. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tripadvisor's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. Joining me today are Steve Kaufer, CEO; and Ernst Teunissen, CFO and Chief Executive, Viator, TheFork and Cruise Critic.



Last night, after market close, we distributed and filed our earnings release and made available our shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website. In the release, you'll find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call.



Also on our IR website, you'll find supplemental financial information, which also includes reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call as well as