Aug 05, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the TripAdvisor Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Angela White, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Angela White -
Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tripadvisor's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. Joining me today are Matt Goldberg, President and CEO; and Ernst Teunissen, CFO and Chief Executive of Viator, TheFork and Cruise Critic. Last night, after market closed, we distributed and filed our earnings release and made available our shareholder letter on our IR website. In the release, you'll find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures discussed on this call. Also on our IR website, you'll find supplemental financial information, which also includes reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call as well as other metrics.
Before
Q2 2022 Tripadvisor Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...