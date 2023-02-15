Q4 2022 Tripadvisor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the TripAdvisor Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Angela White, VP of Investor Relations. Ms. White, please go ahead.
Angela White -
Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to TripAdvisor's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Call.
Joining me today are Matt Goldberg, President and CEO; and Mike Noonan, CFO. Last night, after market close, we distributed and filed our earnings release and made available our shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website. In the release, you'll find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures discussed on this call. Also on our Investor Relations website, you'll find supplemental financial information, which also includes reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call as well as other metrics.
