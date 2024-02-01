Texas Instruments Inc Capital Management Update Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Dave Pahl - Texas Instruments Incorporated - Head of IR & VP



Good morning, and welcome to Texas Instruments' 2024 capital management call. I'm Dave Pahl, head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi.



This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed through our website at ti.com/ir. In addition, today's call is being recorded and will be available via replay on our website along with the complete presentation and prepared remarks for your convenience.



This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause TI's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the notice regarding forward-looking statements contained in our most recent earnings release as well as the most recent SEC filings for a more complete description.



During today's presentation, we'll begin with a recap of our objective, strategy and business model that is built on our sustainable competitive advantages. Next, we'll review the scorecard for 2023 and