Q1 2020 1&1 Drillisch AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Oliver Keil - 1&1 Drillisch AG - Head of IR



Hello to everybody. Oliver here on the line. In short and in brief, we will lead you through a presentation about our Q1 earnings. And Markus will be happy to take your questions after the presentation to lead you through a discussion. So enjoy your time. I hand over to the operator for the first question. Thank you very much. Pardon me. That's my fault. I hand over to Markus for the presentation, excuse me.



Markus Huhn - 1&1 Drillisch AG - Member of Management Board



Thank you, Oliver. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Markus Huhn speaking, CFO of 1&1 Drillisch. I would like to welcome you to our call regarding the Q1 results as well. With the following presentation, I would like to give you an overview about the Q1 performance and the financial results as well as on the outlook for 2020.



I would like to start on Page 4 of the presentation, where you can see the number of contracts as of end of 2019 with 14.3 million contracts, thereof 9.99 million mobile Internet contracts and 4.3