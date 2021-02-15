Preliminary 2020 1&1 Drillisch AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Oliver Keil - 1&1 Drillisch AG - Head of IR



[Interpreted] I'm delighted to welcome you here today. I'm not going to start with disclaimers. I immediately would like to pass the floor to Mr. Dommermuth, our CEO.



Ralph Dommermuth - 1&1 Drillisch AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



[Interpreted] Yes. Thank you very much, and good day. Ladies, and gentlemen, My colleague, Mr. Huhn, our CFO and myself, have shared or have split up the presentation. I would like to give you a short presentation on our network expansion, and then Mr. Huhn will give you the figures for 2020 and the forecast for this year. So let's start with 5G.



On Page 4, you'll see an overview where we currently are in 2019, we were able to receive some frequencies. We then also didn't just auction, win some frequencies in the auctions, but also rented some, which are available from 2.6-gigahertz. While the acquisition for 3.6-gigahertz and 2.6-gigahertz. In addition, we've been able to make progress in our negotiations with TelefÃ³nica, and we're going to have a contract with