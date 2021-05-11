Q1 2021 1&1 Drillisch AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the 1&1 Drillisch AG First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Oliver Keil. Please go ahead, sir.



Oliver Keil - 1&1 Drillisch AG - Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and warm welcome to everybody out there. I make it brief and short, and welcome you to our Q1 conference call and hand over directly to Markus, my CFO. At the end of the presentation, as always, we have enough time to discuss your questions. And thank you very much so far.



Markus Huhn - 1&1 Drillisch AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Good morning to all together on the call. This is Markus Huhn speaking, CFO of 1&1 Drillisch AG. I would like to give you, with the following presentation, an overview about the Q1 performance as well as on the financial results. I would like to start on Slide #4.



There you can see the number of contracts as of end of March 2021 with 14.97 million contracts, there of 10.66 million