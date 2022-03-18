Q4 2021 1&1 AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Oliver Keil - 1&1 AG - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Oliver Keil. Allow me to welcome you on behalf of our CEO, Ralph Dommermuth; and our CFO, Markus Huhn, for the presentation of financial 2021 and the forecast for 2022. The Board will present the financials and forecast in the context of this conference and explain the forecast for 2022. As usual, we will be available for your questions after the presentation. Thank you very much. May I give the floor to Mr. Dommermuth now.



Ralph Dommermuth - 1&1 AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



[Interpreted] Well, thank you very much, Mr. Keil. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our conference. I'll start with the company development 2021 and will give you a short status update on our 5G network development and then Mr. Huhn will give you the financials for 2021 and the forecast for 2022.



The company development is as follows: our digital business is broken down into broadband and mobile phone. For broadband, we are the largest alternative DSL