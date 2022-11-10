Q3 2022 1&1 AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Oliver Keil - 1&1 AG - Head of IR



Warm welcome from our side. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Executive Board of 1&1 AG, I would like to welcome you to our 9 months conference call. During this conference call, our CFO, Markus Huhn, will present to you the results for the first 9 months of the fiscal year '22, followed by the guidance for the fiscal year '22. Following the presentation, as usual, Markus will be then available to answer your questions.



Thank you very much. And I would now like to hand over to Markus.



Markus Huhn - 1&1 AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Oliver. Good morning. This is Markus Huhn speaking. A warm welcome to our call from my side as well. I would like to give you an overview to the financial results as of end of Q3 this year and on the status of 5G. Yes, please let us step into the presentation with Slide #6 customer base.



We have increased our customer base by 100,000 new contracts in the third quarter, 140,000 mobile contracts and, unfortunately, a decrease