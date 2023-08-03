Q2 2023 1&1 AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me welcome very warmly to our conference taking place for the first time in person again on behalf of our CEO, Ralph Dommermuth; and our CFO, Markus Huhn. As usual, you're being taken through the presentation. And after that, Board members will explain the strategy to you and will explain the forecast. After that, we'll have a Q&A session as usual. Let me be very brief and wish you an interesting session. And I'd like to give the floor to Mr. Dommermuth.



Ralph Dommermuth - 1&1 AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Well, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much, Mr. Kyle. Welcome to our figures for H1 2023. I would like to first introduce to you the company development and the status of our mobile phone network, and then Mr. Huhn will give you the figures -- financial figures for the first half of the year and the outlook for the second half. Let me start with the product portfolio.



You know our products were strong in our -- in the DSL business with VDSL and ADSL and fiber to the