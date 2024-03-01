Biodesix Inc (BDSX) Reports Strong Growth in Lung Diagnostic Test Volume and Gross Profit Margin

Financial Highlights Reflect Continued Operational Efficiency and Market Expansion

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Total revenue increased by 52% in Q4 and 49% in FY2023 compared to the prior year, excluding COVID testing revenues.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Achieved a gross profit margin of 77% in Q4 2023, an 11-point increase over the same period in 2022.
  • Net Loss Improvement: Net loss improved by 55% in Q4 and 20% over the respective prior year comparable periods.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by 55% in Q4 and 24% in FY2023 compared to the prior year.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Anticipates generating between $65 million to $68 million in total revenue, representing a 32% to 39% year-over-year growth rate.
Article's Main Image

On March 1, 2024, Biodesix Inc (BDSX, Financial), a leader in diagnostic solutions and services, announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue and gross profit margin, alongside a notable reduction in net loss. Biodesix Inc (BDSX) released its 8-K filing highlighting these achievements, which reflect its operational efficiency and expansion in the market for its Lung Diagnostic tests.

1763527436743634944.png

Biodesix is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company that leverages artificial intelligence to develop and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, particularly in lung disease. The company's revenue streams are derived from diagnostic testing services, including blood-based lung and COVID-19 tests, as well as services provided to biopharmaceutical companies.

Financial Performance and Operational Highlights

The company's Lung Diagnostic test volume grew by 65% in FY2023 versus FY2022, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of over 50% year-over-year growth. This growth was primarily driven by the adoption of Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment tests. Biodesix's gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 77%, up from 66% in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by growth in Lung Diagnostic testing and optimization of testing workflows.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 10% due to a reduction in research and development costs, partially offset by increased sales and marketing costs to support growth. For the full fiscal year, operating expenses increased by 4%, reflecting increased sales and marketing costs. The company also reported a net loss of $9.1 million for the fourth quarter and $52.1 million for the fiscal year, which is an improvement over the prior year.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Financial Outlook

Biodesix anticipates a continued upward trajectory in 2024, with total revenue expected to be between $65 million to $68 million, representing a significant year-over-year growth rate. This outlook is based on the company's commitment to driving increased revenue through the adoption of its diagnostic tests and services, improving gross margins through operational efficiencies, and maintaining cost discipline.

Biodesix's strong performance in the diagnostic solutions market, particularly in lung disease, is a testament to its innovative approach and strategic focus on addressing critical unmet needs. The company's financial achievements and operational efficiencies are crucial for sustaining growth and moving towards profitability in a competitive industry.

For more detailed information and to participate in the conference call and webcast, investors and analysts can access the event via the provided links. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the company's investor website shortly after the call's conclusion.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the medical diagnostics and research industry may find Biodesix's progress and strategic goals particularly compelling. The company's focus on leveraging AI for diagnostic solutions in lung disease represents a unique value proposition in the healthcare sector.

For further details on Biodesix's financial performance, please review the full 8-K filing and visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive investment analysis and insights.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Biodesix Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.