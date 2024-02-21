Feb 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Brandon Robert Oglenski - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Equity Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Barclays 41st Annual Industrial Select Conference here in Southeast. I really appreciate everyone attending. I'm Brandon Oglenski, an airlines and airfreight analyst.



Firstly, we're really honored to host Union Pacific here. And joining us, Jim Vena, CEO; and Jennifer Hamann, Chief Financial Officer. And throughout the day, there's going to be -- when you sit through these sessions, we do have an audience response system. So you look at this like old-school Blackberry looking thing in front of you. Just pick that up because we're going to run through a couple of audience polls here. So for those of you in the room, just pick up the thing here and let's go to question #1 real quick before we get in with Jim and Jennifer. This should be, do you currently own Union Pacific? Yes, overweight; two, market weight; three, underweight; and four, no. And if we can pull that, please?



Vincenzo James Vena - Union Pacific Corporation - CEO &