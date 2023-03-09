Mar 09, 2023 / 04:35PM GMT

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Excellent. Thank you, everyone, for sticking with us all the way to day 4 of the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. Really pleased to have with us this morning from Workday both co-CEOs, both Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach. And I believe this is your first investor conference as CEO of Workday?



Carl M. Eschenbach - Workday, Inc. - Co-CEO & Director



As co-CEO with Aneel here at Workday, yes.



Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



So I'm really excited to kick off the conversation. Before we do that for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystSo Aneel, to start off, I've been talking to some of my contacts at Workday.