Q2 2024 Western Digital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Western Digital's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions) Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Peter Andrew, VP of FP&A and IR. You may begin.



T. Peter Andrew - Western Digital Corporation - VP of IR



Well, thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are David Goeckeler, Chief Executive Officer; and Wissam Jabre, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on management's current assumptions and expectations and as such, does include risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include expectations for our product portfolio, business plans and performance, market trends and dynamics, and financial results. We assume no obligation to update these statements. Please refer to our most recent financial report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from