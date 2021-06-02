Axway Software SA Capital Markets Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Arthur Carli - Axway Software SA - IR Manager



Hello, everybody. Welcome to Axway Capital Markets Meeting. My name is Arthur Carli, and I'm in charge of Investor Relation for the group. I'm very pleased to open Axway's first ever capital market meeting. As Axway begin a new chapter in 2021 after 3 years of major transformation, we wanted to take the time today to present our model, our vision, our ambition in a more detailed way than usual. To this end, we have brought together some of Axway Executive Committee who have prepared a tailor-maid program for you.



The meeting will be divided into 2 parts: first, for about 40 minutes, we'll be talking about strategy and finance. And for this in a few moments, I will leave you with speakers who are familiar to you, since Patrick Donovan, CEO; and Roland Royer, Chief Customer Officer, will be presenting Axway's strategic plan for the 2021, 2023 period. They will be rapidly joined by Cecile Allmacher, CFO, who will explain the transformation of the group financial model. And after these 2 presentation, we will open the first Q&A session. Then we will