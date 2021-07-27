Half Year 2021 Axway Software SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Arthur Carli - Axway Software SA - IR Manager



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to Axway's H1 2021 Results Presentation. My name is Arthur Carli, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations for the company. I have 2 reminders to make today. First, I must alert on the fact that this event is live and is being recorded. A replay of the meeting will be available as soon as possible on Axway's Investor website.



I would like also to remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking estimates that are naturally subject to risk and uncertainties. Future activities and results may differ from those described today. As a reminder, Axway's risk factors are described in the company's 2020 universal registration document.



With that, I wish you a very good presentation, and I would like to hand over to our CEO, Patrick Donovan.



Patrick Donovan - Axway Software SA - CEO



Thank you, Arthur. So let me first start with the agenda for this first half results. I'm going to give you some operational commentary on the first half and aligned