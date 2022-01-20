Full Year 2021 Axway Software SA Guidance Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Axway's conference call. Patrick Donovan, CEO, will be the speaker today. After his intervention, he will be joined by Cecile Allmacher, CFO, and we will open the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) And I will now hand over to Axway's CEO, Patrick Donovan.



Patrick Donovan - Axway Software SA - CEO



Thank you, Jess, and good morning to everyone joining in Europe. And for myself, it's about midnight in the Arizona where I'm joining you from today. I have with me on the call, both Arthur Carli, Head of Investor Relations; and Cecile Allmacher, our CFO, who will join in the Q&A section. So I'll open by making a few comments, and then we'll go straight to Q&A.



As you all have seen by now, yesterday, we put out a press release outlining where we see the revenue landing for 2021 at about EUR 285.5 million, or an organic decline of 2.7% and which included the currency impact of about a negative EUR 3.7 million on the 2020 comparable. Clearly, we are not pleased with the results. Over the past several years, we have