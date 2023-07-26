Half Year 2023 Axway Software SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Arthur Carli - Axway Software SA - Head of IR & CSR



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to Axway H1 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Arthur Carli, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations for the company.



Before turning the floor over to our management team, who will present Axway performance in H1 2023, I would like to remind you that this event is live and is being recorded. A replay will be available right after our meeting.



In addition, as usual, I must inform you that this presentation contains forward-looking estimates that are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in Axway Universal Registration Document.



With that, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Patrick Donovan.



Patrick Donovan - Axway Software SA - CEO & MD



Thank you, Arthur, and thank you all for joining us here today for our first half call. As you're going to see today, the first half turned out to be very positive for us, and we're on track to do the full year. We've put in place a foundation of our business plan that will