Mendus AB (publ) Update on Vididencel Program Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik Manting - Mendus AB - CEO



Welcome everybody to this morning's webcast. Of course, end of last year, we had an exciting update of the ADVANCE II monotherapy trial. And more recently, we announced how we want to move forward with the program that comprises, on the one hand, a clinical path forward; and on the other hand, an important manufacturing alliance, which we announced with NorthX. Today, we will guide you through an overview of what that means and how we will all move forward from here.



Next slide is the disclaimer, which is also on our website. And the next slide is today's program and speakers. I will give a brief introduction about members, which you would be familiar. And then hand it over to Ted FjÃ¤llman, who is Board member at NorthX and CEO of Flerie, to say a few words about NorthX. And also, Flerie's investment model.



And then I will hand it over to my colleagues. First, Leopold Bertea, our Chief Technology Officer, to say more about vividencel manufacturing and the importance of that for the program. And then over to Jeroen Rovers, our Chief Medical Officer to guide