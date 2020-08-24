Half Year 2020 Yixin Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello and thank you for standing by for Yixin Group First Half 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, [Helen Wu], IR Director of Yixin Group. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, operator. Good evening, and welcome to our first half 2020 earnings conference call. This is the [Helen Wu] from Yixin IR team. Today with me are Mr. Andy Zhang, Chairman and the CEO of Yixin Group; and Mr. Xiaoguang Yang, our CFO. After their prepared remarks, Andy and Xiaoguang will be available to answer questions.



Before we proceed, we would like to remind you that our remarks today may include certain forward-looking statements. The number of risks and factors beyond our control may cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. During this call, we'll present both IFRS and non-IFRS financials. We will also discuss general market