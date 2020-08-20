Q2 2020 Fjordkraft Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Fjordkraft's Second Quarter 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Head of Controlling and Investor Relations at Fjordkraft, and I have the pleasure of guiding you through today's presentation.



Due to the current pandemic, this will be an audiocast only, but we will do a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. We encourage you to submit your questions during the presentation as there is some delay on the broadcast.



Today's presenters will be CEO, Rolf Barmen; and acting CFO, Ole Johan Langenes, and we are starting off with Mr. Rolf Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Morten, and welcome, everyone. I'm going directly to Slide 3.



As you probably already have seen, the second quarter turned out to be yet another strong quarter for Fjordkraft, net revenue up 15% year-on-year, EBIT adjusted at 26% and organic customer growth all across the segments.



On the back