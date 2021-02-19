Q4 2020 Fjordkraft Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Fjordkraft's Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Investor Relations at Fjordkraft, and I will be guiding you through today's presentation.



Due to the current situation, this event is a webcast-only. However, we encourage you to submit questions through the webcast player as there will be a Q&A section at the end of the presentation.



I would also like to highlight that we are hosting our Capital Markets Day later today at 9:00 a.m. Central European time, and we encourage you all to also join us there. As always, this presentation is presented by our CEO and our CFO; and we're starting off with Mr. Rolf Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Morten, and good morning. First, I'd like to say some words on 2020 in general, as 2020 represented the last year of the time frame for the targets we stated when we were listed back in March 2018. We then introduced you to an