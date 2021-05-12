Q1 2021 Fjordkraft Holding ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 12, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Morten A. W. Opdal

Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR

* Ole Johan Langenes

Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Acting CFO

* Rolf Barmen

Fjordkraft Holding ASA - President & CEO



=====================

Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Fjordkraft's First Quarter 2021 Results Presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Investor Relations at Fjordkraft, and I will be guiding you through today's presentation.



Due to the current pandemic, this event is a webcast-only. However, we will conduct the Q&A section at the end of the presentation. Due to the delay in the broadcast, we encourage you to submit your questions during the presentation.



The results will be presented by our CEO, Rolf Barmen; and our CFO, Ole Langenes, and we are starting also with Mr. Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Fjordkraft