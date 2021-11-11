Q3 2021 Fjordkraft Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Fjordkraft's third quarter results presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Investor Relations at Fjordkraft. Today's presentation will be presented by our CEO, Rolf Barmen; and our CFO, Birte Strander.



We are starting off with Mr. Rolf Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Morten, and welcome, everyone. For Fjordkraft, this has been a good quarter in an extraordinary market situation. Elspot prices have been increasing throughout the quarter from a level around NOK 0.5 per kilowatt hour in the Southern part of Norway at the beginning of the quarter reaching a high of more than NOK 1.2 per kilowatt hour in September 2021. And for the reference, the Norwegian area price at the end of September 2020 were at an all-time low, around NOK 0.02 per kilowatt hour. So this has