Q1 2022 Elmera Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Morten A. W. Opdal - Elmera Group ASA - Acting CFO and Head of Controlling & IR



Welcome everyone to Elmera Group's Q1 Results Presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Investor Relations at the company. Today's speakers will be CEO, Rolf Barmen; and CFO, Birte Strander, and we will conduct a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. We encourage you to submit your questions during the presentation as there is some delay on the broadcast. Please welcome the first speaker, Rolf Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Elmera Group ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Morten. And again, welcome to the first quarterly presentation of Elmera Group.



As described on our Capital Markets Day, the Board of Directors suggested for the AGM to change the name of Fjordkraft Holding to Elmera Group. As you can see from this slide, Slide #2, the group is a diversified business, consisting of significantly more than the electricity supplier Fjordkraft AS, and we expect the development of the various business units and brands in the portfolio to continue under the group's new name