Aug 18, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Rolf Barmen - Elmera Group ASA - President & CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our digital second quarter presentation. My name is Rolf Barmen, and I am the CEO of Elmera Group.
Please let's go to Page 2. With me today, I have Morten Opdal, Head of Investor Relations and Acting CFO until Henning Nordgulen is in place the 1st of November; and Roger Finnanger, Head of Business. At the end of our presentation, Roger will give you an update on how our new metrics organization works and give you some highlights on ongoing projects in the business segments. After Roger has finished, Morten will, as usual, conduct a Q&A session. Please submit your questions during the presentation as there is one-minute time lag on broadcast.
But first, I will start by repeating some facts about our business units and elaborate a bit on where the BUs belongs with regard to our reporting segments. Our new CEO of Fjordkraft is in place. (inaudible), the largest end-user company in Norway within our sector, having business lines in both the Consumer segment and the Business segment.
The
Q2 2022 Elmera Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 18, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...