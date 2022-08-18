Q2 2022 Elmera Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Rolf Barmen - Elmera Group ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our digital second quarter presentation. My name is Rolf Barmen, and I am the CEO of Elmera Group.



Please let's go to Page 2. With me today, I have Morten Opdal, Head of Investor Relations and Acting CFO until Henning Nordgulen is in place the 1st of November; and Roger Finnanger, Head of Business. At the end of our presentation, Roger will give you an update on how our new metrics organization works and give you some highlights on ongoing projects in the business segments. After Roger has finished, Morten will, as usual, conduct a Q&A session. Please submit your questions during the presentation as there is one-minute time lag on broadcast.



But first, I will start by repeating some facts about our business units and elaborate a bit on where the BUs belongs with regard to our reporting segments. Our new CEO of Fjordkraft is in place. (inaudible), the largest end-user company in Norway within our sector, having business lines in both the Consumer segment and the Business segment.



The