Q3 2022 Elmera Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal -



Welcome, everyone, to Elmera Group's Third Quarter 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Investor Relations at Elmera, and I will be guiding you through today's presentation.



Today's presentation will be held by our CEO, Rolf Barmen; and our new CFO, Henning Nordgulen. And we will conduct a Q&A session after the presentation. We encourage you to submit your questions during the presentation as there is some delay on the broadcast.



The first speaker is Mr. Rolf Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Elmera Group ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone. And thank you, Morten. Welcome to our digital third quarter presentation. My name is Rolf Barmen, and I head up the company.



Please turn to Page 2. With me today, I have as introduced, Morten, Head of Investor Relations. He will conduct the Q&A towards the end of the session. I have also with me the group's new CFO, Henning Nordgulen, who will present the financials. Henning is a very experienced CFO, some of you will probably know him from his former position