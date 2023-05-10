Q1 2023 Elmera Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal -



Welcome, everyone, to Elmera Group's First Quarter Results Presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Investor Relations at Elmera, and I will be guiding you through today's presentation.



Today's event is a webcast-only. And unfortunately, we have some technical issues with the Q&A functionality, so if you have any questions to the material presentation, please reach out to me after the presentation. Today's presenters will be our CEO, Rolf Barmen; and our CFO, Henning Nordgulen, and we are starting off with Mr. Rolf Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Elmera Group ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Morten, and good morning, everyone. Let's start with the highlights this quarter. It is a pleasure for me to present what I consider to be strong results with year-on-year growth in both adjusted net revenue and EBIT. Net revenue adjusted was NOK 534 million in the quarter, up 8% year-on-year, while EBIT adjusted was NOK 198 million, an increase of 15% year-on-year.



The phase-out strategy for the variable products in the Consumer segment has been