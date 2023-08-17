Q2 2023 Elmera Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Rolf Barmen - Elmera Group ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you all to our second quarter presentation. As usual, I will give you some highlights initially before Henning digs into the financials, and I will come back and give you an update on how we see the market going forward and address our main focus areas in the upcoming quarters. After that, we will conduct the Q&A session. And our Head of Investor Relations, Morten Opdal, will forward the questions you may enter during the presentation. Please note that we have some time lag in the broadcast.



Okay. Overall, we have every reason to be proud of results the group presents this quarter, particularly given the fact that the Consumer segment is facing transformational changes when it comes to changes in the product mix. The migration from variable products to spot-based products reduces the Group's price risk exposure, yet year-on-year, the percentage of variable contracts in the Consumer segment has been reduced from 27% to 7%. Further, the Consumer segment is facing strong comparables this