Aug 17, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Rolf Barmen - Elmera Group ASA - President & CEO
Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you all to our second quarter presentation. As usual, I will give you some highlights initially before Henning digs into the financials, and I will come back and give you an update on how we see the market going forward and address our main focus areas in the upcoming quarters. After that, we will conduct the Q&A session. And our Head of Investor Relations, Morten Opdal, will forward the questions you may enter during the presentation. Please note that we have some time lag in the broadcast.
Okay. Overall, we have every reason to be proud of results the group presents this quarter, particularly given the fact that the Consumer segment is facing transformational changes when it comes to changes in the product mix. The migration from variable products to spot-based products reduces the Group's price risk exposure, yet year-on-year, the percentage of variable contracts in the Consumer segment has been reduced from 27% to 7%. Further, the Consumer segment is facing strong comparables this
Q2 2023 Elmera Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...