Q3 2023 Elmera Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Rolf Barmen - Elmera Group ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter presentation. My name is Rolf Barmen, Head of Elmera Group, our CFO, Henning Nordgulen, is with me today, and we'll, as always, go through the financials. After he has finished his part, I will give you some words on our focus areas for the coming quarters. Morten Opdal, our Head of Investor Relations, is also in the room with us today, and he takes questions during the presentation and address them to handing me in our Q&A session.



So overall, we are satisfied with the group's financial performance this quarter. Seasonality normally affects both sales development and profitability during the summer months. And 2022 was characterized by some very positive effects connected to the development in the elspot during the quarter. This being a tough comparable to this year's third quarter results.



The consumer segment came in slightly weaker than we expected. This is mainly due to delayed implementation of the announced price increases. Increased volume year-on-year is a good indicator