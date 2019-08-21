Full Year 2019 Data#3 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 01:30AM GMT

Laurence Baynham - Data#3 Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and thank you very much, everyone, for joining us this morning for the FY '19 results briefing. And I'll be following the presentation and keeping you up to speed with the page numbers as we progress through.



I have with me Brem Hill, our Chief Financial Officer, as well, who will be taking part throughout the presentation.



In terms of the content of what we'll be covering over the next little while, we'll be doing a brief summary of FY '19. We'll then take a look at the sector of the market in which we operate and talk a little bit about our business and how we're faring in the market overall and what's driving the business that we're experiencing today and going forward into the future.



So we'll be talking about our business, about digital transformation and also, then Brem will take a deeper dive into the financial performance of FY '19. And then I'll round out in talking about FY '20 and looking forward. And then we'll hand over for question