Data#3 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Richard Andrew Anderson - Data#3 Limited-Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Data#3 Limited at the company's Brisbane head office.



The opening video shows various Data#3 teams in each of our locations. Our people are key to our success, and the video highlights customer and community events during the year.



As previously announced, we are delighted to report a record performance in the 2019 financial year. Market conditions in both the public and private sectors remained relatively stable, with digital transformation projects continuing to drive growth in our core infrastructure, software and services businesses. Total revenue increased by 19.8% to $1.4 billion with a strong increase in product revenue and a solid increase in services revenues.



We are particularly pleased with the continuing significant growth in cloud-based business, with public cloud revenues increasing by 35.3% to $362.2 million. We consider this an excellent result that clearly