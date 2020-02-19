Half Year 2020 Data#3 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / NTS GMT

Laurence C. Baynham - Data#3 Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Thanks very much and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the FY '20 interim results briefing.



This morning, we'll be working our way through an introduction to our business for those of you who aren't familiar with us. We'll move on to digital transformation and what's happening in the market and then summarize the FY '20 performance. The financial performance, I'll be handing over to Brem Hill, our CFO, who will take us through a range of the numbers. I'll then round out with some trends that are happening in the IT market both now and in the future and then talk about our outlook for the end of the financial year. We'll then open up, as we said before, for question and answer. So let's begin.



And just beginning in terms of our business, let's start off with our vision. Our vision is to harness the power of people and technology for a better future. It's something that -- it's a vision that we've had with us for a number of years now, and it stood us in