Data#3 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Richard Andrew Anderson - Data#3 Limited-Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. My name is Richard Anderson. As Chairman of your Board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all shareholders and guests joining us online today at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Data#3 Limited. Like most ASX organizations and in accordance with asset guidelines, this is a virtual AGM with live streaming from the Data#3 head office in Brisbane. We hope that holding a virtual meeting will assist in minimizing the spread of COVID-19 virus and also encourage greater participation and engagement amongst our shareholders.



Before we begin, I would like to introduce your Board of Directors who are with me at the corporate head office in Brisbane. First of all, Leanne Muller, Non-Executive Director, who joined the Board in 2016; Mark Gray, Non-Executive Director, who became a Board member in 2017; and our most recent Board member, who has just passed his first year anniversary, Mark Esler, Non-Executive Director. Finally, our Managing Director and CEO,