Half Year 2021 Data#3 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / NTS GMT

Laurence C. Baynham - Data#3 Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining us this morning for the first half FY '21 results briefing. We've got a series of content that we'll be providing. We've got a summary. We'll talk a little bit about our business. We'll talk around the pandemic and the impact on ourselves and our customers. We'll also -- I'll then pass over to Brem Hill, who is joining us, our CFO, who'll talk around our financial performance. I'll then round out with sector trends and the outlook, and then we'll hand over to questions.



So if we move on to Slide 4. And I'll read this out. We are pleased with the first half performance, delivering another record result despite the challenging environment and changing market conditions. Once again, this result clearly demonstrates the inherent strength and relevance of our solution offerings in an evolving market, and we're delighted with the rapid growth in our cloud-based business.



Earnings per share increased by 7.9% to $0.0609, and the