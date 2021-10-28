Data#3 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Richard Anderson -



Good afternoon. My name is Richard Anderson. As Chairman of your Board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all shareholders and guests joining us online today at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Data#3 Limited. This is a virtual AGM with live streaming from the Data#3 head office in Brisbane. We hope that holding a virtual meeting will assist in minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and also encourage greater participation and engagement amongst our shareholders. Before we begin, I would like to introduce your Board of Directors who are with me at our corporate head office, Leanne Muller, Non-Executive Director, who joined the Board in 2016; mark Gray, Non-Executive Director, who joined the Board in 2017; mark Esler, Non-Executive Director, who joined the Board in 2019. Finally, our Managing Director and CEO, Laurence Baynham.



Also in the office are Brem Hill, Chief Financial Officer; and Terence Bonner, the Company Secretary and General Counsel.



I would also like to welcome Dan Colwell, the representative from our independent auditors, Pitcher Partners, who