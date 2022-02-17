Half Year 2022 Data#3 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Okay. Thank you very much, Amar, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for joining us. I'm also being joined by Brem Hill, our Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. The agenda for this morning is a relatively simple one. I'll be providing an overview on the company and the operational performance in the first half FY '22. Brem will then take over and provide a summary of our financial performance, and then I'll round out with strategy and outlook, so relatively simple agenda.



We move on to Slide 3. You can see that all the arrows are going in a positive direction. We're certainly very pleased with the strong result that we've been able to achieve in the first half of this financial year.