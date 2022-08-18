Full Year 2022 Data#3 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Data#3 Limited FY 2022 results briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Laurence Baynham, CEO and MD. Please go ahead.



Laurence C. Baynham - Data#3 Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the FY '22 results briefing.



We've got a simple agenda that we'll be taking you through this morning, which will start with an overview of the business, the operational overview. Brem Hill, our CFO, will be providing a summary of our financial performance. I'll then take back the presentation with strategy, customer success and then talking about going forward with a summary and outlook. So that's the agenda.



So if we can move on to the Slide 3, as we progress through this, I have to say that we are very pleased with the strong result for FY '22. All the arrows are pointing in the right directions. And -- but more importantly, we're