Aug 22, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 22, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Cherie O'Riordan
Data#3 Limited - CFO
* Laurence C. Baynham
Data#3 Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Bob Chen
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Chris Gawler
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
* Michael Peet
* Nick Harris
Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst
=====================
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Data#3 Limited Fiscal Year 2023 Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Laurence Baynham. Please go ahead.
Laurence C. Baynham - Data#3 Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director
Okay. Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. I'm joined by Cherie O
Full Year 2023 Data#3 Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 22, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...