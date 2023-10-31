Data#3 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Richard Anderson -



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Richard Anderson. For those of you who haven't been to an annual meeting with the company previously. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all shareholders and guests joining us today at this 2023 Annual General Meeting of Data#3 Limited. This is a hybrid meeting with in-person attendance and live streaming from the Data#3 head office in Brisbane.



At the outset, I would like to introduce your Board of Directors who are with me today: Mark Gray, Non-Executive Director, who joined the Board in 2017. And as we announced on 11th of September, subject to the outcome of Resolution 2, Mark will assume the position of Chairman of your Board at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting. Secondly, Leanne Muller, Non-Executive Director, who joined the Board in 2016. Mark Esler, Non-Executive Director, who joined the Board in 2019. Susan Forrester, Non-Executive Director, who joined the Board in 2022. Finally, our Managing Director, who I'm sure needs no introduction, Laurence Baynham.



Also in attendance here today are Brad