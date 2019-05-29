Half Year 2019 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
Philippe Guillemot - Elior Group S.A. - CEO & Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us this morning. Together with Esther Gaide, Group's CFO, we are going to comment Elior Group's results for the first half of fiscal year 2018-2019 ended March 31, 2019.
Let's switch to Page 3. I will start the presentation with a few slides on the highlights of the first half before presenting the shape and prospect of the New Elior. Then Esther will take you through the financials, and I will then conclude with the outlook. There will be time for questions and answers at the end of this presentation.
Let's move to Page 5. We had a dense first semester with significant key achievements in terms of strategic moves with a planned disposal of Areas but also in the execution of the plan we presented mid-2018. I will go through them in the coming slides.
Slide 6, starting now with the most notable highlights of the first half. The proposed disposal of our concessions activities. As we announced on April 24, we received a binding offer from PAI, which values the
