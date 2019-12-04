Full Year 2019 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 04, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Elior Group full year results conference call. This conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Philippe Guillemot. Please go ahead, sir.
Philippe Guillemot - Elior Group S.A. - CEO & Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us this morning. Together with Esther Gaide, group CFO, we will comment on Elior's fiscal year 2018-2019 results. As usual, we will take your questions at the end of our presentation.
I am delighted to say that, once again, in 2018-2019, Elior delivered what we committed to. We achieved all our objectives and successfully implemented the strategic refocusing on our core businesses. We maintained a high level of discipline in the management of our contracts and enhanced our transformation plan. This plan is bearing fruit, and as a result, we started to improve our EBITA margin in the second half of the year.
As you can see on Slide 3, for 2018-2019, we ticked all the boxes. Our results match the guidance
