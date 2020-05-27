Half Year 2020 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Philippe Guillemot - Elior Group S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us this morning. Together with Esther Gaide, group CFO, we will comment on Elior's first half 2019-2020 results.



As usual, we will take your questions at the end of our presentation. This presentation follows on the press release we published on May 5 outlining our preliminary first half financial results and the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Esther will provide you with additional details, which are consistent with the figures we already published. During this webcast, I will be sharing with you the measures we are taking to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and, above all, ensure that Elior is well positioned for the future.



Turning to Slide 3. Prior to