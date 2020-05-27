May 27, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the Elior Group first half 2019-2020 results. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Philippe Guillemot, Group Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Philippe Guillemot - Elior Group S.A. - CEO & Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us this morning. Together with Esther Gaide, group CFO, we will comment on Elior's first half 2019-2020 results.
As usual, we will take your questions at the end of our presentation. This presentation follows on the press release we published on May 5 outlining our preliminary first half financial results and the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Esther will provide you with additional details, which are consistent with the figures we already published. During this webcast, I will be sharing with you the measures we are taking to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and, above all, ensure that Elior is well positioned for the future.
Turning to Slide 3. Prior to
Half Year 2020 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 27, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...