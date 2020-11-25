Full Year 2020 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Philippe Guillemot - Elior Group S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. Esther Gaide, our group CFO, and I will comment on Elior Group's annual 2019-2020 results. As usual, we will take questions after our presentation. This presentation follows on the November 6 publication of our preliminary full year financial results and the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Esther will provide you with additional details to these figures as part of this presentation. During this webcast, I will explain why Elior is very well positioned for the future.



First, I would like to salute the outstanding commitment of our teams since the onset of this crisis.