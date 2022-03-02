Mar 02, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Bernard Gault - Elior Group SA - Interim CEO & Independent Director



Hello. I'm Bernard Gault, I'm the new Interim CEO of Elior. You don't know me yet, but I've been a Board member of Elior for 4 years, Independent Board member. I also know Elior for a number of years before, and I'm familiar with its operations. I'm here with Esther Gaide, Group CFO and together, we'll be handling your questions.



Before we do this, let me just make an introduction. The news of the day today is Philippe Guillemot's resignation. To be crystal clear, Philippe's resignation came up as a total surprise to the Board.



Let me recap the event. We had an AGM and EGM of the company on Monday afternoon in Paris. There, among other things, Philippe was reelected as a Board member of the company at a 98% approval rate. Following this, Philippe had dinner, who is our CEO,