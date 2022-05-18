Half Year 2022 Elior Group SA Earnings Call (Equity) Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Bernard Gault - Elior Group SA - Group Interim CEO & Independent Director
Thank you, Josh, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us. Welcome to Elior's Group First Half '21/'22 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm joined this morning by Esther Gaide, our Group CFO, whom you know very well, and the famous also Kimberly Stewart, Head of Investor Relations.
Let me start with the disclaimer, right? We have provided detailed financial information in our press release issued earlier today, which is available on Elior's website. I invite you to read the disclaimer on Slide 2, which is an integral part of our presentation. Of course, you won't read it right now because it's way too small in forms.
