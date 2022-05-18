Half Year 2022 Elior Group SA Earnings Call (Credit) Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Esther Gaide - Elior Group SA - Group CFO



Thank you, Josh. Good morning -- good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Elior Group's First Half '21/'22 Financial Results Credit Conference Call. I am Esther Gaide, I'm the Group CFO, and I'm together with Kimberly Stewart, Head of Investor Relations; and Francine Muller, who is Head of Financing.



The first thing is the disclaimer. I think I won't read all that stuff to you. I will just -- will repeat that we have provided detailed financial information in our press release issued earlier this morning, which is available on Elior's website. I invite you to read disclaimer on Slide 2, which is an integral part of our presentation.



If we turn to the agenda, we will review the